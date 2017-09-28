To Marry Or Not To Marry? Expert Suggests We Want ‘All Or Nothing’

Half of the adults in the United States are married, according to the Pew Research Center, which is a sharp decline from the 72 percent of adults married in 1960. But are marriages today better or worse than they used to be?

Researcher and psychologist Eli Finkel argues that the answer is both: the average quality of marriages in America is in decline, yet the best marriages are better than ever. In his new book “The All-or-Nothing Marriage: How the Best Marriages Work” (Dutton/2017) Finkel brings together an array of scientific research to look at what people want out of marriage today and what strategies can be employed to get them there.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Finkel, professor of psychology at Northwestern University. Finkel will be in conversation with behavioral economist Dan Ariely, professor at Duke University, at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill on Monday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m.