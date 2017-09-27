Remembering Legendary Writer Reynolds Price In ‘Dream Of A House

Reynolds Price was a prominent and prolific voice in Southern literature. Over the span of nearly 50 years, Price wrote dozens of works, including novels, memoirs, poems and plays.

He grew up in northeastern North Carolina and lived in Durham for decades. He worked as a renowned English professor at Duke University until his death in 2011. While Price inspired many with his writing, he found inspiration in his home. He filled his house in Durham with sculptures, paintings and pictures. The new book “Dream of A House: The Passions and Preoccupations of Reynolds Price” (George F. Thompson Publishing/2017) pairs photographs of Price’s home with excerpts of his writing. The content demonstrates some of the themes that fueled Price’s work.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Alex Harris and Margaret Sartor, co-editors of the book and longtime friends of Price, about the house and what it represented to the legendary writer. Selected contents of the book are also on display at Duke’s Rubenstein Library Photography Gallery through Sunday, Nov. 5. Harris and Sartor speak about the book and exhibit tomorrow at the David M. Rubenstein Library at 5 p.m.