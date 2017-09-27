Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Remembering Legendary Writer Reynolds Price In 'Dream Of A House

Reynolds Price was a prominent and prolific voice in Southern literature. Over the span of nearly 50 years, Price wrote dozens of works, including novels, memoirs, poems and plays. 

He grew up in northeastern North Carolina and lived in Durham for decades. He worked as a renowned English professor at Duke University until his death in 2011. While Price inspired many with his writing, he found inspiration in his home. He filled his house in Durham with sculptures, paintings and pictures. The new book “Dream of A House: The Passions and Preoccupations of Reynolds Price” (George F. Thompson Publishing/2017) pairs photographs of Price’s home with excerpts of his writing. The content demonstrates some of the themes that fueled Price’s work.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Alex Harris and Margaret Sartor, co-editors of the book and longtime friends of Price, about the house and what it represented to the legendary writer. Selected contents of the book are also on display at Duke’s Rubenstein Library Photography Gallery through Sunday, Nov. 5. Harris and Sartor speak about the book and exhibit tomorrow at the David M. Rubenstein Library at 5 p.m.

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
