Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Political Junkie: ACA Faces Fresh Repeal Effort

Donald Trump makes first speech to the UN
Richard Drew
/
AP Photo - 2017
President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters.

After multiple failed attempts by Republican leaders to repeal the Affordable Care Act, GOP lawmakers are back with their newest repeal effort. The Graham-Cassidy bill would cap funding to Medicaid, and many opponents say it would leave millions of people without healthcare coverage. 

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Political Junkie Ken Rudin about whether or not the latest repeal effort stands a chance. Stasio and Rudin also break down President Trump’s first official speech to the United Nations General Assembly and discuss the ongoing investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russian meddling in the U.S. election. 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsKen RudinPolitical JunkieAffordable Care ActRepublican lawmakersGraham-Cassidy billMedicaidUnited Nations General AssemblyRobert MuellerInvestigationRussia
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio