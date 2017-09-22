The Political Junkie: ACA Faces Fresh Repeal Effort

After multiple failed attempts by Republican leaders to repeal the Affordable Care Act, GOP lawmakers are back with their newest repeal effort. The Graham-Cassidy bill would cap funding to Medicaid, and many opponents say it would leave millions of people without healthcare coverage.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Political Junkie Ken Rudin about whether or not the latest repeal effort stands a chance. Stasio and Rudin also break down President Trump’s first official speech to the United Nations General Assembly and discuss the ongoing investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russian meddling in the U.S. election.