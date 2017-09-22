Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

A Bicontinental Collaboration For This Senegalese-Carolinian Band

members of diali cissokho and kaira ba
Courtesy of Diali Cissokho and Kaira Ba
/
Diali Cissokho and Kaira Ba blend the sounds and instruments of the American south with the traditional ones of West Africa

Diali Cissokho and Kaira Ba have long had a dream of traveling to Senegal to record an album. This year they made it happen. The band just returned from M’bour, Cissokho’s hometown and the city where his family still maintains a large compound open to musical relatives and friends. 

Diali Cissokho and Kaira Ba recorded in collaboration with Senegalese griots and other musicians. They blend the sounds and instruments of the American south with the traditional ones of West Africa. Host Frank Stasio talks with Diali Cissokho and Kaira Ba about their new recordings and the process of working on both sides of the Atlantic. The group also performs songs from their latest endeavor live in studio.

The band opens for Grammy award-winning singer Angélique Kidjo on Sept. 23 at the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh at 6:45 p.m. They also perform on Oct.5 on the Meadow Stage at the Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival of Music and Dance in Pittsboro; and Oct.14 at LeBauer Park in Greensboro at 8 p.m.

Jennifer Brookland
Jennifer Brookland is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow. She covers stories about the military and veterans as well as issues affecting the people and places of North Carolina.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
