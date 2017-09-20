Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Movies On The Radio: Movies Set In School Offer Rebellion And Redemption

3486677908_894ec5ef56_z.jpg
The Green Party of Ireland/Flickr Creative Commons
/

Are school movies enjoyable because they are so relatable? Or do they present the far-fetched, fantastical experiences most bored students only daydream about? 

In September’s installment of “Movies on the Radio” film experts discuss movies about school. Selections include films that feature righteous teens rebelling against the crushing authority of parents and teachers, and meaningful relationships forged with caring mentors in the classroom.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Laura Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art, and Marsha Gordon, film professor at North Carolina State University, about the best school movies. They also discuss listener’s recommendations of movies that deserve an A+. 

The North Carolina Museum of Art presents its fall film series, beginning on Friday, Sept. 22 with the Cary Grant film, “Notorious.”

Here are some of our listener's favorite school-related films:

1979 film, "Over The Edge"

2003 film, "School of Rock"

1967 film, "To Sir, With Love">/p>

1995 film, "Mr. Holland's Opus"

1999 film, "10 Things I Hate About You"

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of Thingsschool moviesLaura BoyesMarsha GordonNorth Carolina Museum Of ArtNorth Carolina State University
Stay Connected
Jennifer Brookland
Jennifer Brookland is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow. She covers stories about the military and veterans as well as issues affecting the people and places of North Carolina.
See stories by Jennifer Brookland
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio