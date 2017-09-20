Movies On The Radio: Movies Set In School Offer Rebellion And Redemption

Are school movies enjoyable because they are so relatable? Or do they present the far-fetched, fantastical experiences most bored students only daydream about?

In September’s installment of “Movies on the Radio” film experts discuss movies about school. Selections include films that feature righteous teens rebelling against the crushing authority of parents and teachers, and meaningful relationships forged with caring mentors in the classroom.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Laura Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art, and Marsha Gordon, film professor at North Carolina State University, about the best school movies. They also discuss listener’s recommendations of movies that deserve an A+.

The North Carolina Museum of Art presents its fall film series, beginning on Friday, Sept. 22 with the Cary Grant film, “Notorious.”

Here are some of our listener's favorite school-related films:

1979 film, "Over The Edge"

2003 film, "School of Rock"

1967 film, "To Sir, With Love">/p>

1995 film, "Mr. Holland's Opus"

1999 film, "10 Things I Hate About You"