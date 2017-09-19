What Comes Next For HBCUs And The Trump Administration

This week the Trump administration hosted an annual summit at the White House for leaders of historically black colleges and universities. The meeting follows an executive order signed in February that moved a federal initiative supporting HBCUs from the Department of Education into the White House.

However this week’s summit was met with criticism from student groups, advocates and politicians like Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C., who believe the White House has not done enough to support HBCUs since President Trump took office. Meanwhile Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has continued to receive pushback for her policies on school choice.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Adam Harris, reporter for The Chronicle of Higher Education, about the summit this week and the relationship between the Trump administration and HBCUs.