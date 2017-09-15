Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Western NC Reporter Roundup: Meadows’ & McHenry’s Role In Congress, Duke Energy Builds A Solar Farm

Helen Chickering
/
Blue Ridge Public Radio
At Mountain Research Station, an experimental farm in Waynesville, North Carolina, farmers are looking into the viability of unexpected crops like hemp and truffles.
Rep. Mark Meadows R-N.C., voted against a bill to provide Hurricane Harvey disaster relief.

Last week the U.S. House of Representatives voted to provide Hurricane Harvey disaster relief, raise the government’s borrowing limit and fund the government for three months. 

90 Republicans voted against the bill, including Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C. Meadows is chairman of the far-right House Freedom Caucus and one of two influential congressman from western North Carolina. The other, Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., is acting majority whip in the House.

Host Frank Stasio talks with three reporters about their stories. Jeremy Loeb, Blue Ridge Public Radio reporter, discusses the influence of Meadows and McHenry in the House. Jennifer Bowman, Buncombe County government reporter, shares the latest on a federal investigation of former county manager Wanda Greene and plans for a solar farm in Buncombe County. Blue Ridge Public Radio reporter and host Helen Chickering shares stories from an agricultural experiment taking place in Western North Carolina. 

