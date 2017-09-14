Coping With The Aftermath Of War Through Writing

Stephen Henderson rarely talked about his military service or his time in Vietnam until he joined a writing group of other Vietnam War veterans at the Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville.

Through the group, Henderson and other vets have opened up about their time in the military and their struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder. Earlier this year, the writing group published a book of their work called “Brothers Like These” (St. Andrew’s University Press/ 2017).

Host Frank Stasio talks with veterans Stephen Henderson and Ed Norris about their writing experience. He also speaks with Elizabeth Heaney, therapist and co-facilitator of the group, about how writing can help veterans process life after military service. Members of the writing group will read from their book on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Asheville Community Theatre at 7 p.m.