The Political Path For North Carolina

Is North Carolina moving toward prosperity and justice for all, or is the state repeating political mistakes of the past? That is a question a state lawmaker and history professor were both keen to explore.

North Carolina Democratic Rep. Verla Insko and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill history professor Jim Leloudis are taking a deep dive into the history of state politics and policies from the 1860s until today. They will share their analysis and personal reflections at the upcoming panel discussion "North Carolina Politics and Policies: Then and Now” hosted by Carolina Public Humanities at UNC-Chapel Hill. It takes place Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Research Triangle Park Headquarters building.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Insko and Leloudis about transformative moments in the state’s political history.