National Folk Festival Welcomes Nearly 300 Performers To Greensboro
1 of 5
Bahamas Junkanoo woman
Jerry Samet
2 of 5
Folk festival goers dance in the streets
Courtesy of Tom Philion
3 of 5
Bahamas Junkanoo trumpets & skyline
Lynn Donovan
4 of 5
The Fairfield Four
Padrion Scott
5 of 5
The National Folk Festival returns to Greensboro this weekend with approximately 300 performers showcasing folk traditions from all corners of the world. Performances include everything from cajun music to beatboxing.
Host Frank Stasio talks with Tom Philion, president and CEO of ArtsGreensboro and co-organizer of the festival, and Josephus, a spoken word poet who will be performing at the festival. The festival runs through Sunday, Sept. 10.