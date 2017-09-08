Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

National Folk Festival Welcomes Nearly 300 Performers To Greensboro

The National Folk Festival returns to Greensboro this weekend with approximately 300 performers showcasing folk traditions from all corners of the world. Performances include everything from cajun music to beatboxing. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Tom Philion, president and CEO of ArtsGreensboro and co-organizer of the festival, and Josephus, a spoken word poet who will be performing at the festival. The festival runs through Sunday, Sept. 10.

The National Folk FestivalTom PhilionArtsGreensboroJosephusSpoken WordPoetPoetry
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
Frank Stasio
Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
