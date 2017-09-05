Why The Hit Musical ‘South Pacific” Remains Relevant Today

In 1949 composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist Oscar Hammerstein premiered their hit musical “South Pacific.” It tells the story of how an American nurse and lieutenant find new love across cultural and racial lines.

The production is set against the backdrop of a military stopover in the South Pacific during World War II. Since its debut, the musical has remained popular on and off Broadway. It also received a Tony and a Pulitzer Prize for drama.

Host Frank Stasio previews a new staging of the production at the Triad Stage in Greensboro. He talks with producer Rich Whittington, music director and conductor Justin P. Cowan and actress Kristin Wetherington.

“South Pacific” runs from Sunday, Sept. 17 to Sunday, Oct. 15 at the Triad Stage in Greensboro.