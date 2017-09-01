Politics Roundup: Harvey Response And Congress’s Next Hurdles

President Donald Trump traveled to Texas this week in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. He met with a number of government officials and rescue workers but received criticism for not meeting with flood victims.

Meanwhile Congress is set to vote on a multibillion-dollar relief bill for Hurricane Harvey. This comes as the House also faces a planned vote on a $876 million cut to the Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster accounts. Plus President Trump’s pardon of former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio has prompted questions about future use of that power.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Political Junkie Ken Rudin about the latest action in Washington.