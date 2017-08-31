The Truth About Millennials At Work

Millennials have a reputation for being overeducated and undermotivated when it comes to working and saving money. But a forthcoming report from the left-leaning North Carolina Justice Center explains that millennials face pressures previous generations were not subject to, and that state and national policies compound their difficulties in building wealth and finding good jobs.

Host Frank Stasio discusses the findings with Allan Freyer, director of the center’s Workers’ Rights Project, and Brian Kennedy II, public policy fellow in its Budget & Tax Center.