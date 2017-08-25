Rethinking Life, The Universe And Everything In The Anthropocene

The Anthropocene is considered by many scholars and scientists to be the epoch in which humans became a dominant force in shaping the world around us.

Assuming that we are currently living in the Anthropocene, a couple of Duke professors are calling on a mass, multidisciplinary shift in thinking in order to slow the destruction of the planet. They also hope to bring the core tenants of fields like law, philosophy, and politics into a more contemporary frame. Duke University theology and ecology professor Norman Wirzba and Duke Law professor Jedediah Purdy say their own fields, along with many others, need a major and urgent overhaul.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Purdy and Wirzba about their multidisciplinary project and the future of life, the universe, and everything in the Anthropocene.