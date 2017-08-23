Bringing The World Home To You

Why Mental Health Care Is Failing Kids

Sabey researched widely and found that evidence-based treatment for psychiatric problems like eating disorders is woefully lacking from clinical practice.

When Josh Sabey’s sister was diagnosed with anorexia nervosa, his family wanted to provide her with the best care possible. But after spending thousands of dollars and seeing no improvement for years, they started to investigate what was going wrong. 

Josh and his mother Lisa Sabey researched widely and found that evidence-based treatment for psychiatric problems like eating disorders is woefully lacking from clinical practice. Conversations with experts including Cynthia Bulik, director of research at the University of North Carolina Center of Excellence for Eating Disorders, also confirmed that their experiences being shut out of a loved one’s treatment was a common occurrence, even though family-based treatment has proven most effective.

The Sabeys created a documentary about their findings. “Going Sane” shows this Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Cary Theater at 7 p.m. Host Frank Stasio talks with Josh Sabey, Cynthia Bulik, and Joan Riederer, a mother who was locked out of her daughter’s treatment for anorexia and now advocates for better professional education and credentialing. 

