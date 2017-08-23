Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Proposed NC Legislative Maps Mean New Political Tug Of War

NC_Legislature.jpg
Wikimedia Commons
NC State lawmakers have created a new version of the political map for the state.

North Carolina lawmakers released new voting maps last weekend. The freshly-drawn district lines come after 28 House and Senate districts were found by the U.S. Supreme Court to be illegally gerrymandered along racial lines. 

According to political data released in the wake of the new maps, most of the proposed districts will still lean Republican, and the new maps would lead to few competitive districts. Whether or not Republicans will hold onto super-majorities in the legislature is up for debate.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Rusty Jacobs, WUNC politics reporter, and Michael Bitzer,  political science professor at Catawba College, about the new maps and the future of political control in the state.

