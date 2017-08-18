Political Junkie: How The Military, Businesses And The President Are Responding To Charlottesville

President Trump continues to receive criticism after his remarks earlier this week about violence that took place last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

After delivering a scripted speech Monday condemning neo-Nazis and white supremacists, Trump doubled down on his original comments Tuesday saying both the “alt-right” and counter protesters were culpable in the violence. Trump’s remarks have sparked backlash from high-ranking members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, business leaders and politicians on both sides of the aisle.

Host Frank Stasio talk with Political Junkie Ken Rudin about Trump’s remarks about Charlottesville and how it will influence his political relationships going forward.