The State of Things

Political Junkie: How The Military, Businesses And The President Are Responding To Charlottesville

Donald Trump
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
/
AP - 2017
Donald Trump speaks in the lobby of Trump Tower in NYC on August 15, 2017

President Trump continues to receive criticism after his remarks earlier this week about violence that took place last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia. 

After delivering a scripted speech Monday condemning neo-Nazis and white supremacists, Trump doubled down on his original comments Tuesday saying both the “alt-right” and counter protesters were culpable in the violence. Trump’s remarks have sparked backlash from high-ranking members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, business leaders and politicians on both sides of the aisle.

Host Frank Stasio talk with Political Junkie Ken Rudin about Trump’s remarks about Charlottesville and how it will influence his political relationships going forward. 

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsKen RudinPolitical JunkieDonald TrumpCharlottesville
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
