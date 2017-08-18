Comedian Jordan Carlos On Blending Politics And Nature On Stage

Comedian Jordan Carlos has never shied away from politics in his stand-up material, whether it is jokes about the ways African-Americans respond to mass shootings or the influence of President Trump’s Twitter activity.

As a contributor on “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,” Carlos brought his politically-charged humor to a satirical news program. But politics is not the only thing fueling his jokes. Carlos also has an affinity for nature, which he showcased recently as the host of Shark Week on Snapchat. Carlos is on the road right now for what he calls The Whale Sex Tour.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Carlos about finding humor in politics and nature. Carlos performs at Motorco Parts & Labor in Durham on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m.