The State of Things

Comedian Jordan Carlos On Blending Politics And Nature On Stage

Comedian Jordan Carlos talks politics and nature on his upcoming tour.

Comedian Jordan Carlos has never shied away from politics in his stand-up material, whether it is jokes about the ways African-Americans respond to mass shootings or the influence of President Trump’s Twitter activity. 

As a contributor on “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,” Carlos brought his politically-charged humor to a satirical news program. But politics is not the only thing fueling his jokes. Carlos also has an affinity for nature, which he showcased recently as the host of Shark Week on Snapchat. Carlos is on the road right now for what he calls The Whale Sex Tour.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Carlos about finding humor in politics and nature. Carlos performs at Motorco Parts & Labor in Durham on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m.  

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsJordan CarlosThe Nightly Show with Larry WilmoreThe Whale Sex TourMotorco
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
