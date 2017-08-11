Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

How Heather Victoria Brought Her Soulful R&B To 9th Wonder’s Label

Heather Victoria
Courtesy of Heather Victoria
/
Heather Victoria

When Heather Victoria decided to transfer to North Carolina Central University in 2009, she didn’t know she’d soon team up to make music with hip-hop scholar and Grammy-winning producer Patrick Douthit, also known as 9th Wonder

Douthit was a professor at NCCU and Victoria was influenced by his class on the history of hip-hop. Victoria grew up singing in her hometown of Wilson and had recorded some songs back home. After she convinced Douthit to listen to her music, Douthit chose to bring her in as a part of his label Jamla Records. Since then, Victoria has worked with Douthit as her producer and mentor. Today, she performs music that combines rhythm and blues, hip-hop and soul.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Victoria about teaming up with Douthit and evolving as an artist. She performs live in the studio with Howard “Soul” Joyner on keys and David Meyepa on guitar. Victoria performs Sunday, Aug. 20 at 8:30 p.m. as a part of the Jam Roc Jam Session at the Cat’s Cradle Back Room in Carrboro.

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
