The State of Things

WUNC Youth Reporters Reveal Their Stories

WUNC's 2017 Youth Radio Institute students, from left to right: Endia Purdie, Skylar Fisher, Emmanuel Tobe, Star Smith, Loulou Batta, Katherine Gan, and Anthony Howard
Elizabeth Baier
/
WUNC
WUNC's 2017 Youth Radio Institute students, from left to right: Endia Purdie, Skylar Fisher, Emmanuel Tobe, Star Smith, Loulou Batta, Katherine Gan, and Anthony Howard

Every summer a group of teenagers pitch, report, write and produce radio stories as a part of WUNC’s Youth Reporting Institute. The young reporters pick stories that illuminate aspects of their community. 

This year’s cohort chose stories ranging from band camp and a Chinese-American debate program, to harm reduction programs for opiate users and racial violence inside high schools. Host Frank Stasio talks with Kamaya Truitt-Martin, project mentor for the program, about the process and scope of the reporting. He also talks with reporters Skylar Fisher, Anthony Howard and Emmanuel Tobe about their stories. 

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio