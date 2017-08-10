WUNC Youth Reporters Reveal Their Stories

Every summer a group of teenagers pitch, report, write and produce radio stories as a part of WUNC’s Youth Reporting Institute. The young reporters pick stories that illuminate aspects of their community.

This year’s cohort chose stories ranging from band camp and a Chinese-American debate program, to harm reduction programs for opiate users and racial violence inside high schools. Host Frank Stasio talks with Kamaya Truitt-Martin, project mentor for the program, about the process and scope of the reporting. He also talks with reporters Skylar Fisher, Anthony Howard and Emmanuel Tobe about their stories.