Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Asheville’s Towering Memorial To Confederate Leader

A stone obelisk honoring Zebulon Vance
Travis
/
Flickr - Creative Commons -https://flic.kr/p/dsjqqa
A conversation is brewing in Asheville surrounding a monument honoring Zebulon Vance, a confederate leader during the Civil War.

 In the heart of downtown Asheville sits Pack Square, a bustling center lined by popular restaurants and ongoing construction projects. A stone obelisk stretches skyward from the center of the square honoring Zebulon Vance, North Carolina’s governor during the Civil War. 

Vance also held office during Reconstruction, including a two-year gubernatorial term and a long tenure in the U.S. Senate. As states like Louisiana and South Carolina take steps to remove symbols of the confederacy from public spaces, some residents in Asheville are questioning why the homage to Vance still rests proudly in the square.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Blue Ridge Public Radio News Director Matt Bush about the future of the monument. 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsMatt BushBlue Ridge Public RadioAshevilleConfederacyZebulon VanceCivil War
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio