Political Junkie Ken Rudin: Trump’s Immigration Plan And Staff Shakeup

As tension persists in the Trump administration, former Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly stepped in last week as President Donald Trump’s chief of staff.

Kelly aims to restore stability to the White House after a series of firings, including former chief of staff Reince Priebus to former communications director Anthony Scaramucci. Meanwhile Trump backed a bill this week that would cut legal immigration in half within the next decade.

The proposal would also implement a merit-based system to determine who is granted legal residency green cards and curtail immigrants’ ability to enter the country based on family relations.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Political Junkie Ken Rudin about the latest in national politics.