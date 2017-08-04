Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Political Junkie Ken Rudin: Trump’s Immigration Plan And Staff Shakeup

/

As tension persists in the Trump administration, former Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly stepped in last week as President Donald Trump’s chief of staff. 

Kelly aims to restore stability to the White House after a series of firings, including former chief of staff Reince Priebus to former communications director Anthony Scaramucci. Meanwhile Trump backed a bill this week that would cut legal immigration in half within the next decade.

The proposal would also implement a merit-based system to determine who is granted legal residency green cards and curtail immigrants’ ability to enter the country based on family relations.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Political Junkie Ken Rudin about the latest in national politics. 

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC's student-led radio news show, where Charlie's work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
