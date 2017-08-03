Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Climate Change Creates Underwater Drama Off NC Coast

1 of 2
Scientists are investigating the possibility of bull shark breeding grounds off the coast of NC.
Brook Ward - https://flic.kr/p/PtKaBo
2 of 2
Charles Bangley of the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center and a member of his research team night fishing for juvenile bull sharks on the Pamlico Sound.
Jay Price

Intertwining ocean currents off the coast of North Carolina form a unique environment for marine species. Both tropically-inclined and colder water animals mingle at the intersection of the Gulf Stream and the arctic Labrador Current. 

  But as the sea temperature rises, many fish seem to be relocating farther north. This raises issues for commercial fishers and the larger marine ecosystem.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with WUNC reporter Jay Price about how the sea bass industry is being threatened, and why the Pamlico Sound may be the new breeding ground for the aggressive bull shark. 
 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsJay Pricesea bassFishingbull sharkBreedingPamlico SoundLabrador Currentfishermanrelocation
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio