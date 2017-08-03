Climate Change Creates Underwater Drama Off NC Coast

Intertwining ocean currents off the coast of North Carolina form a unique environment for marine species. Both tropically-inclined and colder water animals mingle at the intersection of the Gulf Stream and the arctic Labrador Current.

But as the sea temperature rises, many fish seem to be relocating farther north. This raises issues for commercial fishers and the larger marine ecosystem.

