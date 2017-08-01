New Deadline To Redraw Gerrymandered Districts, Law Shines Light On Solar

A panel of three federal judges has set a deadline for lawmakers to redraw 28 legislative districts that were found to be racially gerrymandered. The judges have also determined that North Carolina will not have special elections this year. Meanwhile Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill that will boost solar energy in the state, but the new law also includes a moratorium on wind development through December 2018.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about the latest news in state politics.