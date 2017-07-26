Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

World Premiere of Dance Trilogy ‘Analogy’ Explores Trauma, Memory And War

Bill T Jones
Bill T. Jones
/

Legendary dancer and choreographer Bill T. Jones was inspired to create his dance trilogy “Analogy” after reading W. G. Sebald’s novel “The Emigrants.” The book, like Jones’s resulting oeuvre, deals with issues of persecution, trauma, war and memory.

Jones collected oral history from his mother-in-law for the first part, which tells her story of working as a nurse and social worker in Vichy France during World War Two. Part two presents the story of Jones’s nephew Lance, who struggled to hold on to his identity and his life in the drug and sex-infused underworld of New York City’s 1980s club scene.

The third part, Ambros, is most closely linked to Sebald’s novel, representing the effects trauma can have on one’s psyche. Together, the three parts are “Analogy: A Trilogy.” Beginning with the first part, each part of the trilogy will be performed on subsequent evenings at the Durham Performing Arts Center on July 27, 28 and 29.

Guest host Anita Rao talks with Bill T. Jones about his inspiration for the piece and his process for creating avant-garde performance art.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsBill T. JonesAnalogy: A TrilogyDPACDurham Performing Arts CenterChoreographerDanceArtModern Dance
Stay Connected
Jennifer Brookland
Jennifer Brookland is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow. She covers stories about the military and veterans as well as issues affecting the people and places of North Carolina.
See stories by Jennifer Brookland
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao