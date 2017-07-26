Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Tashni Dubroy On Shaw University And The Future For HBCUs

Tashni Dubroy
Tashni Dubroy
/
After serving as the youngest president of Shaw University, Tashni Dubroy accepted a postion as executive vice president and chief operating officer of Howard University.

Tashni Dubroy has served as president of Shaw University in Raleigh since 2015. As president, Dubroy has helped bolster the South’s oldest historically black university. She has been credited with increasing the school’s enrollment and closing a $4 million fundraising gap. Earlier this month, Dubroy was recognized for her work and awarded Female President of the Year at the 2017 Historically Black Colleges and Universities Awards. Now Dubroy is stepping away from Shaw University to work for Howard University in Washington D.C. as executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Guest host Anita Rao talks with Dubroy about her time at Shaw University and the changing landscape for higher education.

Tashni DubroyShaw UniversityHoward UniversityHBCU
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
