Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Science Fantasy Characters Fight For Survival And Connection

Author of 'Borne,' Jeff VanderMeer
Jeff VanderMeer
/

In Jeff VanderMeer’s highly successful Southern Reach trilogy, characters were cut off from one another, and their stories unfolded against the backdrop of a devastated landscape. In his latest novel “Borne,” (Farrar, Straus and Giroux/2017) he highlights how a new cast of characters attempt to make connections with each other.

Editor of 'Borne,' Ann VanderMeer
Credit Ann VanderMeer
/
Editor of 'Borne,' Ann VanderMeer

At the center of the novel is Rachel, a climate change refugee who forms a strong bond with a charming piece of biotech named Borne. But as Borne grows and develops, it is unclear if he was intended to be a weapon, and at what cost Rachel will invest her love and trust in him.

Host Frank Stasio talks with author Jeff VanderMeer and with his wife and editor Ann VanderMeer about the novel, their process, and their experiences creating and sharing science fiction and science fantasy.    

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsJeff VandermeerAnn VandermeerSouthern Reach TrilogyBorneClimate Changescience fantasy
Stay Connected
Jennifer Brookland
Jennifer Brookland is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow. She covers stories about the military and veterans as well as issues affecting the people and places of North Carolina.
See stories by Jennifer Brookland
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio