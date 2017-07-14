Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Senate Unveils Newest Iteration Of Health Care Bill And Donald Trump Jr.’s Email Saga Continues

Donald Trump Jr. posted a series of email messages to Twitter on Tuesday showing him eagerly accepting help from what was described to him as a Russian government effort to aid his father's campaign with damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

Senate Republican leaders unveiled the newest version of their health care bill intended to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. The new bill differs from the Senate’s last attempt in a few significant ways, namely a resurrection of two Obama-era taxes on high-income individuals. 

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Political Junkie Ken Rudin about his take on the future of the bill. Rudin also weighs in on the latest chapter in the Russian election-meddling scandal. This time the president’s son Donald Trump Jr. is at the heart of the affair. President Trump has characterized Trump Jr.’s controversial meeting with a Russian lawyer as valid “research into your opponent” and said “most people” would have taken the meeting. 

Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
