Senate Unveils Newest Iteration Of Health Care Bill And Donald Trump Jr.’s Email Saga Continues

Senate Republican leaders unveiled the newest version of their health care bill intended to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. The new bill differs from the Senate’s last attempt in a few significant ways, namely a resurrection of two Obama-era taxes on high-income individuals.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Political Junkie Ken Rudin about his take on the future of the bill. Rudin also weighs in on the latest chapter in the Russian election-meddling scandal. This time the president’s son Donald Trump Jr. is at the heart of the affair. President Trump has characterized Trump Jr.’s controversial meeting with a Russian lawyer as valid “research into your opponent” and said “most people” would have taken the meeting.