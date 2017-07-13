Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

‘Death Spirals’ Of Love: The Fascinating Behavior Of North Carolina Bald Eagles

1 of 2
Ellen Tinsley, aka Doc Ellen, spends hours at Lake Jordan, photographing nature.
Ellen Tinsley
2 of 2
Kate (right) and Petruchio (left) at First Nest.
Ellen Tinsley

Ellen Tinsley is acutely aware of the behavior and patterns of bald eagles in North Carolina. The retired equine veterinarian is a bald eagle monitor for the United States Army Corps of Engineers. She spends most mornings at Jordan Lake tracking the behavior of Petruchio, Kate, Hershey and Godiva – eagles who have nested in the area. 

Among the rituals she has witnessed is one called a ‘death spiral,’ where a pair of bald eagles plummet to the earth with their talons entwined to test each other’s compatibility as a mate.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Tinsley about the history of the bald eagle population in North Carolina.

Tinsley will lecture about bald eagles Saturday, July 15 at 2 p.m. and Saturday, August 12 at 2 p.m. at the Jordan Lake State Recreation Area Visitor Center. Her research is also compiled in an e-book entitled “Bald Eagles: Jordan Lake Neighborhood.”

