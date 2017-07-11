Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

UNC Allergist Investigates Mysterious Meat Allergy

Steak on a grill.
Mo Riza
/
Flickr - Creative Commons
Meat allergies are caused by a reaction to to alpha-gal, a carbohydrate found in beef, pork and lamb.

When patients began showing up at hospitals with allergic reactions they believed were caused by meat, doctors were quick to dismiss their theories. But patients living in the South who were exposed to a cancer drug containing alpha-gal, a carbohydrate found in beef, pork and lamb, had similar responses. 

Dr. Scott Commins and his colleagues set out to investigate why people were developing allergic responses to alpha-gal, and why geography seemed to be playing a role. The team’s public health sleuthing allowed it to identify a connection between the sudden meat allergy and certain tick bites.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Scott Commins, physician in the University of North Carolina’s Allergy and Immunology Clinic, about how he continues to piece together the puzzle of meat allergies.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsScott Comminsmeat allergyUNCUniversity of North CarolinaAllergy and Immunologyalpha-galtick bites
Stay Connected
Jennifer Brookland
Jennifer Brookland is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow. She covers stories about the military and veterans as well as issues affecting the people and places of North Carolina.
See stories by Jennifer Brookland
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio