How Climate Change Will Hit The South’s Economy

The South is likely to be hit harder by the costs of climate change over the next several decades, according to a new report from the Climate Impact Lab. Researchers studied the impact of past changes in weather patterns and simulated how trends in climate change will affect the U.S. county by county. The report claims the South will see bigger costs because of dying crops, larger energy costs and higher mortality rates.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Billy Pizer, professor at the Sanford School of Public Policy and faculty fellow at the Nicholas Institute for Environmental Policy Solutions at Duke University, about the details of the report and what climate change will cost North Carolina.