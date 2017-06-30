Bringing The World Home To You

‘Space Girl’ And One Alien Teenager’s Journey Through High School

In the new play “Space Girl” by Mora V. Harris, 16-year-old Arugula Suarez wants to be just like everybody else. But she is an alien from the planet Zlagdor, so it is not always easy for her to blend in. Arugula and her father Nancy have been sent to Earth to see if the planet is worth saving. As they decide Earth’s fate, Arugula must also navigate the social politics of high school without blowing her cover. She finds comfort in a wacky blend of things, including roller derby and salad. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with the play’s co-directors Sarah and Katy Koop, and actors Amani McKenzie, who plays Arugula, and Nick Popio, who plays Nancy. The play opens tonight and runs through July 2, July 6, July 7 and July 9at the Sonorous Road Theatre in Raleigh. The production is a part of the Women’s Theatre Festival.  

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsSpace GirlsSarah KoopKaty KoopAmani McKenzieNick Popio
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
