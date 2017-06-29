Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Gender-Fluid Graphic Novel Hits The High Seas

Twin siblings Alexander and Cleopatra are back on another big adventure. In the graphic novel “Knife’s Edge” (Farrar, Straus & Giroux/2017) the duo pair up to find a hidden treasure they believe is rightfully theirs. But their voyage to track the prize reveals new mysteries about their family and its potentially nefarious past. 

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Hope Larson, author of “Knife’s Edge,” about finding inspiration for creative plotlines, writing the DC Comics series “Batgirl,” and her recent move back to Asheville, North Carolina.

