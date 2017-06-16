Raleigh Little Theatre Brings 'Avenue Q' To The Triangle

“Everyone’s a little bit racist,” according to the characters in the musical “Avenue Q.” The humorous show stars humans and puppets who are grappling with the realities of being imperfect adults in an imperfect world. It involves drinking, harsh language and nude puppets. Raleigh Little Theatre brings the show to the stage with a performance featuring a local cast and original puppets.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with the show’s director Jesse Gephart and cast members Aaron Boles and Brett Williams.

“Avenue Q” is on stage through Sunday, June 25 at Raleigh Little Theatre.