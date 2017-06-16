Kate Rhudy Offers Songs With Serenity On Debut Album

Raleigh-based singer-songwriter Kate Rhudy picked up a violin when she was just a kid. She spent her childhood at fiddler’s conventions and regularly played folk music at home with her family. Now she has channeled her reflections on relationships, romance, and life on the road in her debut album “Rock N’ Roll Ain’t For Me.”

Host Frank Stasio talks with Rhudy about her musical upbringing and her new album, and Rhudy performs live in the studio.

She will be performing in Durham as part of the Festival for the Eno on Tuesday, July 4.