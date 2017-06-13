Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

​NC Legislative Roundup: Supreme Court Redistricting Decision, Concealed Carry Bill & State Budget

Man holding hand gun
Peretz Partensky
/
Flickr - Creative Commons
House Bill 746 which limits the need for concealed carry permits for adults over 18 has fueled a heated debate among North Carolina lawmakers.

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed with a lower court ruling stating that 28 legislative districts in North Carolina are gerrymandered along racial lines. A three-judge panel is now contemplating the next steps, including when and how the state can rectify these unconstitutional districts.

Meanwhile, the N.C. House approved a bill that eases restrictions on concealed carry handguns in the state. That bill now moves to the N.C. Senate. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about the latest on these stories and where things stand in the battle over the state budget.

