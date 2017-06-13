​NC Legislative Roundup: Supreme Court Redistricting Decision, Concealed Carry Bill & State Budget

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed with a lower court ruling stating that 28 legislative districts in North Carolina are gerrymandered along racial lines. A three-judge panel is now contemplating the next steps, including when and how the state can rectify these unconstitutional districts.

Meanwhile, the N.C. House approved a bill that eases restrictions on concealed carry handguns in the state. That bill now moves to the N.C. Senate.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about the latest on these stories and where things stand in the battle over the state budget.