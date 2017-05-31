Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Movies on the Radio: Best and Worst Remakes

Movies on the Radio
Keith Weston
/
WUNC

Film remakes can introduce a beloved film to a new audience or take a mediocre movie to a new level of greatness. But when a remake is badly executed, it can butcher a cherished classic. On this edition of “Movies on the Radio,” film experts Marsha Gordon and Laura Boyes pick apart the artistry of a remake.

 

They discuss the importance of casting and how remakes adapt to changes in historical context. Host Frank Stasio talks with Gordon, film professor at North Carolina State University, and Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art, about listener picks for the best and worst film remakes.

 
 
 
Robocop, Remade in 2014
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UuVphAuRo7Q
 
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty Original from 1947

 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hdHKldF3UPM
 
The Ladykillers Remake, 2004 
 
 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BVL6AjybCZ0
 
Point Break Remake, 2015
 
 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQvPRb4HADE
 
Charlie and The Chocolate Factory Remake, 2005
 
 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OFVGCUIXJls
 
The Thing Remake, 2011
 
 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Txjm94GnrPA
 
Oceans 11 Remake, 2001
 
 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=imm6OR605UI

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsMovies On The RadioMovie RemakesMarsha GordonLaura BoyesNorth Carolina State UniversityNorth Carolina Museum Of Art
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer at WUNC. She worked as a researcher for CBC Montreal and also contributed to their programming as an investigative journalist, social media reporter, and special projects planner.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio