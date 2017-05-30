Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Trump Opens Carolina Coast To Seismic Blasting

Seismic blasting is a controversial technique used to map offshore oil reserves. In January of 2017, the Obama administration officially denied applications for seismic blasting in the Atlantic, but the Trump administration reversed that decision with an executive order a few months later. The announcement brought many in coastal communities out to protest, stating concerns about the impact of seismic blasting on marine life and tourism.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Adam Wagner, an environment reporter with the Wilmington Star News, and Doug Nowacek, a professor of conversation technology at Duke University about what seismic blasting means for the Carolina coast.

Seismic Blasting offshore oil US Oil Reserves Trump Administration Trump Environmental Conservation
Jennifer Brookland
Jennifer Brookland is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow. She covers stories about the military and veterans as well as issues affecting the people and places of North Carolina.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
