The Mysterious Moments That Transform Grief

In her practice as a psychologist, Jane Williams counseled people dealing with grief. She came across many patients who experienced a spontaneous thought that brought them comfort and peace. Williams collected some of their stories in a new book, "Mysterious Moments: Thoughts That Transform Grief." (Library Partners Press/2017).

The book tells the stories of people who’ve dealt with grief, from parents and siblings to nurses and doctors. Host Frank Stasio talks with Williams about the way our culture handles loss, how that stifles healing, and how the unconscious mind comes to its own conclusions. Jane Williams will read from her book at The Regulator Bookshop in Durham on June 28th.