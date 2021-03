BJ Leiderman has made a career of creating the well-known jingles for NPR shows like Morning Edition. But Leiderman has also lived a double life and spent his nights jamming in rock ‘n’ roll bands, often writing original songs.

Now Leiderman has gathered those songs and more in his first ever solo album “BJ”. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Leiderman about his musical influences, and how his jingles are part of the cultural fabric. ​