The State of Things

NC Political Roundup: An Early Morning Vote, “Raise The Age,” And More

The North Carolina Legislative Building
Dave Crosby
/
flickr

 

A 3 a.m. vote at the state legislature last week resulted in the sudden transfer of $1 million from education, nutrition and cultural programs to pilot programs combating opioid addiction. The money was taken exclusively from districts represented by Democrats.

And a bill to “Raise The Age” finally passed the House. If it passes the Senate, it would change the juvenile penal system to raise the age of adult prosecution for most offenses. Questions still remain about where money will come from to implement it if and when the Senate approves the bill. Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about these and other legislative updates.

NC Politics, NC Political Roundup, Raise The Age, Jeff Tiberii, State Budget 2017, Juvenile Crime
Jennifer Brookland
Jennifer Brookland is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow. She covers stories about the military and veterans as well as issues affecting the people and places of North Carolina.
See stories by Jennifer Brookland
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio