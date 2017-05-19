NC Political Roundup: An Early Morning Vote, “Raise The Age,” And More

A 3 a.m. vote at the state legislature last week resulted in the sudden transfer of $1 million from education, nutrition and cultural programs to pilot programs combating opioid addiction. The money was taken exclusively from districts represented by Democrats.

And a bill to “Raise The Age” finally passed the House. If it passes the Senate, it would change the juvenile penal system to raise the age of adult prosecution for most offenses. Questions still remain about where money will come from to implement it if and when the Senate approves the bill. Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about these and other legislative updates.