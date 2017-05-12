​ Political Junkie Ken Rudin: Trump Fires Comey, House Passes AHCA And More

The White House is reeling after the president fired James Comey as FBI director earlier this week. The Trump administration said Comey tarnished the FBI’s reputation by mishandling its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails. However, many Democrats suspect a cover-up and are calling for a special prosecutor into the investigation of Trump’s campaign aides’ ties to Russia.

Host Frank Stasio talks with political junkie Ken Rudin about the latest in Comey's dismissal. Plus Rudin breaks down the reaction to the American Health Care Act.