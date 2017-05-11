Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Movies On The Radio: Best and Worst Remake Films

14831266473_7930c331de_k.jpg
arianta
/
Flickr

A well-executed remake film can bring a beloved story to a fresh audience. But when a remake is done wrong, it can leave faithful viewers cringing.

For the next Movies On The Radio, The State of Things wants to know what are the best and worst remake films? 

Did the 1990s romcom “You’ve Got Mail” do justice to the 1940s original “The Shop Around the Corner?” How does the 2005 remake of the classic film “Charlie and the Chocolate factory” hold up? Was Al Pacino’s performance as Tony Montana in “Scarface” an apt homage to the 1932 film of the same name?

Film experts Marsha Gordon and Laura Boyes take a stab at the remake films you revere or reject.

Send an email with your pick to sot@wunc.org or tweet at us with #sotmovie and you could be part of our next show!

The State of ThingsMovies On The RadioMarsha GordonLaura BoyesMoviesBad MoviesFilmFeature Film
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer at WUNC. She worked as a researcher for CBC Montreal and also contributed to their programming as an investigative journalist, social media reporter, and special projects planner.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
