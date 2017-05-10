Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Built On The Backs Of The Vulnerable: Inside Case Farms Chicken Company

1 of 2
Case Farms is a chicken company with two plants in North Carolina. It produces more than a million pounds of chicken a year.
Hector Emanuel, special to ProPublica
2 of 2
A new indepth investigation by Michael Grabell demonstrates that Case Farms is a chicken company built on the backs of vulnerable immigrants.
Hector Emanuel, special to ProPublica

Case Farms chicken company produces nearly one billion pounds of meat each year. It supplies food for customers including Kentucky Fried Chicken, Taco Bell, Boar’s Head, and the U.S. government. Yet a new report shows it is a business built on the backs of the world’s most vulnerable immigrants. And its factories are some of the most dangerous workplaces in America.

The head of OSHA, a couple years ago, called it 'an outrageously dangerous place to work,' and cited the company's 25-year history of violating safety laws- Michael Grabell

Two of the company's four factories are in North Carolina – one in Morganton and one in Dudley. Host Frank Stasio talks with Michael Grabell, a ProPublica reporter and contributor to the New Yorker, about his investigation into Case Farms. 

 
SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsCase Farms chicken companyChicken FarmingNC Factory FarmsFarm WorkersMichael GrabellProPublica
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio