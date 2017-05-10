Built On The Backs Of The Vulnerable: Inside Case Farms Chicken Company

Case Farms chicken company produces nearly one billion pounds of meat each year. It supplies food for customers including Kentucky Fried Chicken, Taco Bell, Boar’s Head, and the U.S. government. Yet a new report shows it is a business built on the backs of the world’s most vulnerable immigrants. And its factories are some of the most dangerous workplaces in America.

The head of OSHA, a couple years ago, called it 'an outrageously dangerous place to work,' and cited the company's 25-year history of violating safety laws- Michael Grabell

Two of the company's four factories are in North Carolina – one in Morganton and one in Dudley. Host Frank Stasio talks with Michael Grabell, a ProPublica reporter and contributor to the New Yorker, about his investigation into Case Farms.



