Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Empowering Historically Black Colleges And Universities, Meet Phyliss Craig-Taylor

1 of 7
Phyliss Craig-Taylor (then Craig) with her mother Thelma Craig in 1974 after winning the 4-H Public Speaking Contest.
Courtesy Phyliss Craig-Taylor
2 of 7
As Dean of Law at North Carolina Central University, Phyliss Craig-Taylor pushes for access to affordable education for students of color.
Courtesy Phyliss Craig-Taylor
3 of 7
Phyliss Craig leaning on the peach tree on the edge of the family farm in 1970.
Courtesy Phyliss Craig-Taylor
4 of 7
Craig Family photo in front yard in 1977. Back row: brothers W. Calvin, Quinten, Richard, Harvey; front row Phyliss, sisters Bonnie and Carliss, mother Thelma Craig, father Richard C. Craig, sisters Marie, Carol and Dorothy.
Courtesy Phyliss Craig-Taylor
5 of 7
Phyliss Craig after graduation from the University of Alabama in 1980.
Courtesy Phyliss Craig-Taylor
6 of 7
Craig family photo captured in 1987. Pictured: mother Thelma Craig, father Richard C. Craig, siblings Marie, Richard, Harvey, Carliss, Bonnie, Dorothy, W. Calvin, Carol, Quinten, and Phyliss.
Courtesy Phyliss Craig-Taylor
7 of 7
Phyliss Craig-Taylor with husband Gerald L. Taylor, and children Gerald Jr., Erin, and Michael in 1996.
Courtesy Phyliss Craig-Taylor

Note: This program is a rebroadcast from February 20, 2017.

Phyliss Craig-Taylor was part of the first wave of black students to integrate public schools in Alabama. She started attending an integrated school in third grade, and it was a challenging and formative experience. White children taunted her and threw projectiles at her, and she collected each item in a cigar box. These objects later served as evidence in a lawsuit to push for stronger integration of public schools.

Craig-Taylor is now the dean of law at North Carolina Central University and advocates for accessible and high-quality education for students of color. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Phyliss Craig-Taylor about her life in education and law. Craig-Taylor also discusses being tapped by former President Barack Obama to be on an advisory board for historically black colleges and universities.

INTERVIEW HIGHLIGHTS:

On her father becoming a landowner under Jim Crow:

My father had a unique way of putting people at ease and appearing not to be a threat, even though just the sheer desire to accumulate that type of land during Jim Crow in South Alabama had to be threatening to some people. But that was just his way. He was a charmer; he was a person who was quick with a joke, and he usually accomplished his goal. He was smart in the ways we now call emotional intelligence even though he only had a third grade education.

On her mother’s fight for civil rights:

It did put her in danger and clearly the rest of us were in danger. We had cross burnings in front of our home and even on one occasion someone shot into our home. But we weren’t taught that that meant that you stopped what you were doing. It just meant that it was more important for you to persist in what you were doing, and that someone had to take the risk if there is going to be real change.

On the inefficacy of the freedom of choice school integration plan:

Even though [Brown v. Board of Education] had said with “all deliberate speed,” in Choctaw County “all deliberate speed” turned out to mean as slow as possible. So there just wasn’t much progress there. Initially what they did is put in place a freedom of choice plan. That’s where families could opt to attend what had been historically the other race’s majority school. Well, no white parents opted for their children to attend the historically black elementary or high school, and only a few of us in the end ended up attending the white school.

On being a black student entering a historically white public school:

I was a very young child at the time. I don’t think I quite understood it until I was there and was met with some of the sneers and the glass shards and rocks that were thrown.

It starts right away. You show up on the first day and no one says hello to you … It wasn’t just the children, but I will say that the adults were not throwing things. And they were not participating in some of the little side games and jokes that the children would play. But I think that it was quite jarring as a small child because before this I had lived in the bliss of my happy tribe.

On asking her school guidance counselor for information about colleges:

She wouldn’t give me any information. She told me that I was not college material and that I needed to consider some options that would be more appropriate for my people. That was a real punch in the gut, because I had watched all of my other siblings go off to college, and I was looking forward to that moment.

On being selected by President Obama to be an adviser on Historically Black Colleges and Universities:

Never thinking in my lifetime that I would see an African-American elected president in this country, it meant more than words could ever express just to be asked.

Tags

The State of ThingsBrown v. Board of EducationNorth Carolina Central UniversityNCCU Law SchoolHBCUThe State of ThingsPhyliss Craig-TaylorSOT Meet Series
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer at WUNC. She worked as a researcher for CBC Montreal and also contributed to their programming as an investigative journalist, social media reporter, and special projects planner.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories