UNC Professor Helps Bring ‘Sesame Street’ Puppet With Autism To Life

For nearly five decades “Sesame Street” has used playful characters to teach kids about tough subjects. In recent years the show has addressed parental incarceration and divorce. This week the TV show introduced a new puppet with her own distinct challenges. Julia, who is on the autistic spectrum, does not communicate in a predictable way and struggles with sensory overload.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Laura Klinger, an associate professor in the department of psychiatry in the UNC School of Medicine and the executive director of the TEACCH Autism Program. She helped advise “Sesame Street” on the creation of the new puppet.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dKCdV20zLMs

