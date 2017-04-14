Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

UNC Professor Helps Bring ‘Sesame Street’ Puppet With Autism To Life

abbyjuliaelmo-768x684_1.png
Copyright 2017 Sesame Workshop. All Rights Reserved.
/
The puppet in the middle of the photo, "Julia", is a new 'Sesame Street' character designed to teach children about autism.

For nearly five decades “Sesame Street” has used playful characters to teach kids about tough subjects. In recent years the show has addressed parental incarceration and divorce. This week the TV show introduced a new puppet with her own distinct challenges. Julia, who is on the autistic spectrum, does not communicate in a predictable way and struggles with sensory overload.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Laura Klinger, an associate professor in the department of psychiatry in the UNC School of Medicine and the executive director of the TEACCH Autism Program. She helped advise “Sesame Street” on the creation of the new puppet.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dKCdV20zLMs
SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSaveSaveSaveSaveSaveSaveSaveSaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsSesame StreetLaura KlingerTEACHH AutismEarly Childhood EducationAustismEducation
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer at WUNC. She worked as a researcher for CBC Montreal and also contributed to their programming as an investigative journalist, social media reporter, and special projects planner.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio