The State of Things

Documenting Patriotism And Pain: A Conversation With Photographer Nina Berman

1 of 2
A photograph from Berman's collection entitled "Homeland".
Nina Berman
2 of 2
Spc. Robert Acosta photographed in Berman's collection, "Purple Hearts".
Nina Berman

Nina Berman has been capturing stories as a professional photographer since the late 1980s. She is best known for her photos capturing military culture and veteran issues in the wake of Sept. 11. She documented the militarization of American life with the collection “Homeland” and told the stories of wounded veterans in “Purple Hearts- Back from Iraq.”

Berman received critical acclaim for her photo “Marine Wedding,” which tells the story of Marine Sgt. Ty Ziegel and his bride on their wedding day. Ziegel was seriously wounded by a suicide car bomber in Iraq and spent 19 months in recovery. Berman has also photographed the effects of fracking in Pennsylvania and the culture within American megachurches.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Berman about her career as a photographer and documentarian. Berman speaks tonight at the Center for Documentary Studies in Durham at 6 p.m. as a part of the Susan E. Tifft Initiative on Documentary and Journalism.

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
Frank Stasio
Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
