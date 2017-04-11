Triad News Roundup: Greensboro Redistricting Decision, Body Camera Law Tested

UPDATE: According to reports from News & Record reporter Danielle Battaglia, a superior court judge has ordered the release of the police body camera footage of Jose Charles to the Greensboro City Council for viewing in a closed session.

Another violent arrest by police in Greensboro is testing North Carolina's 2016 law on the release of police body camera footage. The mother of fifteen-year-old Jose Charles says police choked her son without provocation at a Fourth of July party, and she wants the public to see the police tape of the incident. Police charged Jose Charles with attacking an officer, among other crimes.

Triad City Beat Senior Editor Jordan Green explains how the Charles’ case is testing the body camera law, and how the law impacts public trust.

Greensboro News & Record Court Reporter Danielle Battaglia breaks down a major ruling by a federal judge who has found the General Assembly’s Greensboro city council redistricting to be unconstitutional. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Green and Battaglia for a Triad news roundup.