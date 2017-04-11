Capturing America Through 'Sightlines'

For more than 40 years, photographer Lucinda Devlin has captured unique scenes across the country. Her images are social commentaries on things like the death penalty and agribusiness. The exhibit "Lucinda Devlin: Sightlines" spans Devlin's career and features 83 of her photographs.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Lucinda Devlin and Elaine Gustafson, exhibit curator, about the legacy of Devlin's work. "Lucinda Devlin: Sightlines," is on display at the Weatherspoon Art Museum at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro through Sunday, April 23.