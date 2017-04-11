Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Capturing America Through 'Sightlines'

1 of 2
Lucinda Devlin
2 of 2
Lucinda Devlin

For more than 40 years, photographer Lucinda Devlin has captured unique scenes across the country. Her images are social commentaries on things like the death penalty and agribusiness. The exhibit "Lucinda Devlin: Sightlines" spans Devlin's career and features 83 of her photographs.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Lucinda Devlin and Elaine Gustafson, exhibit curator, about the legacy of Devlin's work. "Lucinda Devlin: Sightlines," is on display at the Weatherspoon Art Museum at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro through Sunday, April 23. 

Lucinda Devlin'Sightlines'Weatherspoon Art MuseumPhotographers
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
