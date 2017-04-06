Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

New Book Brings Body Positivity To Backbends

 Jessamyn Stanley did not like yoga when she first started. Stanley’s first yoga class ended with her lying in a heap, overcome with nausea. But the body positivity advocate found her way back the mat years later and started sharing her journey with yoga on social media. Her honest posts on Instagram and Tumblr made Stanley a social media star.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Stanley about her new book “Every Body Yoga” (Workman Publishing/2017) and about her continuing journey towards self-acceptance. Stanley reads from her book at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh tonight at 7 p.m. She will also teach a class this Saturday, April 8 at Raleigh’s McKimmon Conference & Training Center as part of “Yoga Fest.” Her class begins at 10:30 a.m.

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsJessamyn StanleyBody Positivity“Every Body Yoga”YogiYoga
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer at WUNC. She worked as a researcher for CBC Montreal and also contributed to their programming as an investigative journalist, social media reporter, and special projects planner.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
