New Book Brings Body Positivity To Backbends

Jessamyn Stanley did not like yoga when she first started. Stanley’s first yoga class ended with her lying in a heap, overcome with nausea. But the body positivity advocate found her way back the mat years later and started sharing her journey with yoga on social media. Her honest posts on Instagram and Tumblr made Stanley a social media star.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Stanley about her new book “Every Body Yoga” (Workman Publishing/2017) and about her continuing journey towards self-acceptance. Stanley reads from her book at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh tonight at 7 p.m. She will also teach a class this Saturday, April 8 at Raleigh’s McKimmon Conference & Training Center as part of “Yoga Fest.” Her class begins at 10:30 a.m.